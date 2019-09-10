Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Position by $1.42 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 202,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 752,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.725. About 15.56 million shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 48,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 2.47M shares traded or 57.64% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.71 million for 6.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 422,110 shares. Stephens Ar owns 39,400 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Corecommodity Management Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 173,453 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 54,827 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 339,281 shares. 59,400 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 35,450 shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 2.65M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,000 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 0.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Icon Advisers Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited invested in 0% or 28,775 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 26.41M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 609,568 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $31.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 355,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares to 41,865 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability invested in 3,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww stated it has 0.29% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 22,044 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 170 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 469 shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.65M shares. 127,900 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Avalon Advisors Lc holds 31,427 shares. Samlyn Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 237,094 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc reported 408 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.21% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 37,800 are held by Andra Ap. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 24,668 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $314.47 million for 13.23 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

