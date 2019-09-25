Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $3.72 Million; Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holding Held by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 69,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 736,956 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 667,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 89.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 16,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 1,910 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 18,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 974,142 shares traded or 190.20% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.18 million for 12.22 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,460 shares to 13,605 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Amer Electric Pwr Co (NYSE:AEP).

