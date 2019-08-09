Marietta Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $802,662 as Stock Price Rose; Provident Trust Co Maintains Position in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 263.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 2,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.63. About 5.30 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 9,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,548 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 81,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 139,127 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology

