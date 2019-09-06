Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Liberty Capital Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Trimmed by $961,346

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 6.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $226.22. About 782,093 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First City holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 40,112 shares. Texas Yale, Florida-based fund reported 55,792 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 89,216 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Ltd has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hemenway Trust Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,953 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 76,023 shares stake. Css Ltd Liability Il stated it has 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 8.39M are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Independent Invsts Inc holds 26,752 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 49,645 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.26% or 10,011 shares. Lord Abbett Limited holds 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4.81M shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,052 shares to 16,840 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.