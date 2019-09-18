Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Chevron (CVX) Holding; Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased By $337,480 Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 12,980 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 26,122 shares with $704,000 value, down from 39,102 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 266,706 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,203 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 16,337 shares with $2.03 million value, down from 19,540 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $234.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.62. About 1.77 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 227,521 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,497 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,865 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 22,895 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 54,229 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 76,012 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Pier Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.85% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). The Connecticut-based Ellington Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 12,688 shares. Beacon Grp has invested 0.12% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.36% or 1.77 million shares. Paloma Prns reported 9,834 shares.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 1.53 million shares to 8.62M valued at $44.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 14,120 shares and now owns 31,067 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 8,850 shares to 13,102 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 72,796 shares and now owns 132,488 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 104,509 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,061 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bontempo Ohly Management Lc has 16,114 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 456,068 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,865 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.99M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 12,313 shares. First Dallas Secs, Texas-based fund reported 3,204 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.13% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 8,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 0.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Next Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 33,365 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr New York invested in 1.22% or 55,262 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

