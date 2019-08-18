Marietta Investment Partners Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $669,240; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Lifted by $1.36 Million Its Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 89,496 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 19.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Llc has invested 6.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated owns 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,551 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 335,433 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Mngmt reported 11,530 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 314,161 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 518,435 shares. Comgest Global Sas owns 1.04 million shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Company has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axiom Ltd Liability Corp De reported 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bennicas And Assoc has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.47% or 21,282 shares. Rwwm, California-based fund reported 253,956 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 7,000 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,346 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares to 26,653 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).