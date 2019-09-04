Marietta Investment Partners Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $695,622; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 31,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.83. About 1.18M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 73,326 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 87,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 785,148 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 726,066 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company. Comerica Savings Bank has 464,557 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp stated it has 53,105 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Comml Bank Company holds 1.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 55,044 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 10,678 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 186,516 are held by Fidelity National Fincl Inc. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Pa reported 17,422 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 289,362 shares. Old Republic Corporation reported 1.52% stake. Adirondack Company holds 2.05% or 23,318 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 21,005 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 796,902 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 52,996 shares to 323,734 shares, valued at $26.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 671,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 23.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.11 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares to 140,937 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Cap Mgmt invested 5.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 0.11% or 1,578 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp accumulated 11,680 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,861 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 1,644 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 72,445 are owned by Guardian L P. Hwg LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,125 are held by Birmingham Inc Al. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept owns 1,875 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 69,609 shares. Cohen Steers holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 964 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 58,029 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested 5.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 88,702 shares.