Marietta Investment Partners Cut Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position by $354,914

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 48,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 2.87M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 2.87M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv accumulated 6,595 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 38,228 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 5,533 shares. Swiss Bank reported 519,904 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Company reported 831 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 102,086 shares. 48,808 were reported by Old Natl Bankshares In. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Landscape Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2,528 shares. Texas Bankshares Tx invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Callahan Advsr Limited invested in 2,639 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain invested in 210 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For The Holdings of SPXT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 151,455 shares to 274,402 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 36,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation holds 22,050 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Company has 10,783 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 4,666 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,533 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 10,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 29,890 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Caymus Partners LP holds 277,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 3,576 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.69M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,900 shares. Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Andra Ap invested in 37,800 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 8.96M shares stake. 911,253 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. Columbia Pacific Lc reported 6,070 shares stake.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Winklevoss Twinsâ€™ Gemini Exchange May Join Facebookâ€™s Libra Project – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For The Holdings of SPXT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A FANG ETF That Doesn’t Hold Many of Those Stocks Scoops Up Beyond Meat Shares – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,302 shares to 9,538 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).