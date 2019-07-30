Marietta Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Cnooc LTD (CEO); Girard Partners LTD Cut Its Position in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) as Stock Price Rose

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 94,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 866,523 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 32,128 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 4.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 28/03/2018 – China’s Big Oil Revival Rolls On as Investors Eye Cnooc Rewards; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC FINANCE FILES TO OFFER NOTES VIA BANK OF CHINA, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Also Issue US$1 Billion Bonds Due 2028 at 4.375%; 29/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC, a Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer, said Thursday its net profit in 2017 surged as higher oil prices boosted sales. Net profit was 24.68 billion yuan ($3; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Notice Of Agm / Material Information After Issue Of Circular; 11/04/2018 – Some CNOOC LNG cargoes will be sold on Shanghai gas exchange next week; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LNG SALE PRICE ‘RELATIVELY LOW’ COMPARED WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS – EXCHANGE OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE; 10/05/2018 – EQUATORIAL GUINEA IN TALKS TO OFFER LNG SUPPLY FROM EXPORT PLANT FROM 2020 AS DEAL WITH SHELL WINDS DOWN-MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wheatland Advsr stated it has 6,832 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 8,700 shares. Shelter Mutual, Missouri-based fund reported 71,400 shares. Sirios Mgmt Lp reported 1.19M shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Pictet National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 26,615 shares. Oakworth accumulated 0.19% or 11,540 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 705,866 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Logan Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 72,358 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Accredited Invsts Inc reported 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 187,501 are owned by Advsrs Asset. Blue Edge Cap Lc owns 2,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares to 4,015 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,258 shares, and cut its stake in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS).

