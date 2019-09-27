Marietta Investment Partners Boosted Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 10.04% above currents $249 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. See Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $290.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $250.0000 261.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $265.0000 288.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $290 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $273.0000 262.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $260 New Target: $266 Maintain

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc acquired 2,956 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 24,715 shares with $5.87M value, up from 21,759 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $28.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $266.1. About 295,449 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Stocks: Sustainability and Social Outreach a Priority for (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: $CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cintas Corp has $30000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $253.50’s average target is -4.74% below currents $266.1 stock price. Cintas Corp had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EWZ) stake by 117,979 shares to 22,958 valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 3,018 shares and now owns 8,938 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il invested in 5,930 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,207 shares. Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 582,077 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 83,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1.03M were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Tributary Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 10,200 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Brinker Cap holds 14,797 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Korea Investment has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 262 are held by Captrust Advisors. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 0.04% or 12,237 shares. Horizon Investments Limited holds 0.02% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 95 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood Palmer has invested 1.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kentucky-based Central Savings Bank has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wetherby Asset Management has 9,105 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,334 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 38,233 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability owns 2.59% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,408 shares. Oakworth invested in 0.09% or 1,858 shares. Ycg stated it has 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Selway Asset Management owns 8,248 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 13,500 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gam Holdings Ag reported 48,870 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 9,701 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Fort Lp invested in 0.16% or 3,406 shares.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $249. About 426,496 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 87.12 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.