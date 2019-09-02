Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stake Has Increased by Vanguard Group Inc; South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $10.08 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 136,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.82 million, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 89,513 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 60,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 181,290 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, down from 241,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 163,835 shares to 9.92 million shares, valued at $38.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 3.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.16M shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,895 shares. Farmers Bancshares owns 9,750 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 4.17 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,829 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 0.25% or 51,797 shares. Moreover, Meridian Counsel has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stonebridge Capital accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company has 65,865 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.76% or 24,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc owns 1.59 million shares. Garde Cap Incorporated owns 2,800 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru invested in 0.31% or 1.83 million shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,830 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 106,167 shares to 535,042 shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 108,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

