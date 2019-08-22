Marcus Millichap (MMI) Stock Price Declined While First Quadrant LP Lifted Stake; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.31 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $264.08. About 873,120 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Marcus Millichap Inc (MMI) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 44,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 102,968 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 58,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Marcus Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 108,519 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) by 8,809 shares to 19,759 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 13,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,435 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 376,293 shares. 27,149 were reported by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Suntrust Banks owns 6,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 192,100 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Company owns 55,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,466 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Denali Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 27 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,730 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 3.26 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Services Automobile Association invested in 10,702 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,000 are owned by Midas. Alps Advisors owns 10,523 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 12,523 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors has 7,139 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gam Ag accumulated 23,228 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 186 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Old Natl Comml Bank In owns 2,070 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 120 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 1,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability holds 11 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,333 shares. Bartlett And Co Llc reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 0.61% or 6,270 shares. Optimum holds 0.04% or 529 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bamco Ny has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 287.04 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.