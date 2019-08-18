Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) are two firms in the Real Estate Development that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap Inc. 36 1.72 N/A 2.15 15.43 New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 61 3.62 N/A 1.02 59.75

Demonstrates Marcus & Millichap Inc. and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Marcus & Millichap Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Marcus & Millichap Inc. is currently more affordable than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marcus & Millichap Inc. and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 15.8% New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% -10.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Marcus & Millichap Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.5% of Marcus & Millichap Inc. shares and 1.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares. About 1.3% of Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marcus & Millichap Inc. 2.34% 7.9% -22.9% -15.07% -16.92% -3.29% New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03%

For the past year Marcus & Millichap Inc. had bearish trend while New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership had bullish trend.

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership beats Marcus & Millichap Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.