Marcus (MCS) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; United Community Financial (UCFC) Sentiment Is 1.3

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MCS) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Marcus Corp’s current price of $34.24 translates into 0.47% yield. Marcus Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 219,908 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 52 funds increased and opened new positions, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in United Community Financial Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 30.62 million shares, up from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. As of December 28, 2017, the firm operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $464.83 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 100,634 shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.