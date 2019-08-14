Marcus (MCS) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Lifted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position By $4.22 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 31.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 31,037 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 130,037 shares with $17.71 million value, up from 99,000 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $20.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 873,178 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MCS) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Marcus Corp’s current price of $36.26 translates into 0.44% yield. Marcus Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 193,649 shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 300,000 shares to 600,000 valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) stake by 247,400 shares and now owns 497,700 shares. First Data Corp New was reduced too.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Looks Like a Good Long-Term Value Now – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Limited reported 0.33% stake. Fosun Intll Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sei Comm, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,628 shares. Connecticut-based Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 1.19% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nippon Life Global Americas has 0.21% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 18,770 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc reported 126,814 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd accumulated 582,660 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 1,983 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Qs Investors Ltd holds 1,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 13,663 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 8.08% above currents $137.4 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marcus Corp (MCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Marcus Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCS) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,651 are held by Ameritas Invest. Moreover, Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Citigroup Inc holds 20,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 9,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 0.12% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 243,704 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 46,860 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,631 shares in its portfolio. 11,129 are owned by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Mairs Power reported 0.1% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 332,594 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 35,410 shares. Sei Invs holds 9,870 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.37% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 137,763 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 222,407 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp has $49 highest and $41 lowest target. $45’s average target is 24.10% above currents $36.26 stock price. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $49 target. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. As of December 28, 2017, the firm operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.