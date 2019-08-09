Marcus (MCS) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Coverage

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:MCS) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Marcus Corp’s current price of $36.32 translates into 0.44% yield. Marcus Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 371,338 shares traded or 93.09% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers has $3.5 highest and $1.25 lowest target. $2.38’s average target is 32.22% above currents $1.8 stock price. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Maxim Group maintained Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $3.5 target. See Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $1.25 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marcus Corp (MCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Marcus Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCS) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 617 shares. Rice Hall James Associate stated it has 46,860 shares. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 11,233 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Matarin Capital Management Llc reported 14,694 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 4,200 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 243,704 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 249,281 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 43,841 shares. 32,377 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Inc. Td Asset Mgmt reported 56,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. As of December 28, 2017, the firm operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, February 22. Benchmark maintained the shares of MCS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

The stock increased 7.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 374,374 shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M

More notable recent Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How IMO 2020 Affects Transport Of Ore, Coal, Grain And Other Dry Bulk – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index falls for 11th straight day – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. announces the Successful Installation and Commissioning of the First Scrubber on MV Martine – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Skechers Surges On Upbeat Earnings; J C Penney Shares Slide – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $182.26 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.