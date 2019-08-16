Marcus (MCS) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Forward Industries (FORD) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Forward Industries Inc (FORD) investors sentiment is 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 2 funds opened new and increased positions, while 4 decreased and sold their equity positions in Forward Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.38 million shares, up from 1.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Forward Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp has $49 highest and $41 lowest target. $45’s average target is 31.08% above currents $34.33 stock price. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington. Benchmark maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc has 23,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westwood Holdg has invested 0.29% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Element Limited Liability Company has 130,588 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability holds 95,672 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability stated it has 11,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 1.38 million shares. Eam Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,104 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 16,917 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 96 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 15,631 shares.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. As of December 28, 2017, the firm operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company has market cap of $10.54 million. The firm offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It currently has negative earnings. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.105. About 12,081 shares traded. Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) has declined 40.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Industries, Inc. for 454,489 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 65,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 18,823 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 713,608 shares.