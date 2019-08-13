Marcus (MCS) Share Value Declined While Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit (BRX) Increased by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (BRX) by 333.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 77,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 101,151 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 23,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 637,056 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Marcus Corporation (MCS) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc analyzed 26,198 shares as the company's stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 148,694 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 174,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 56,092 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.94M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year's $0.56 per share. MCS's profit will be $17.94M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

