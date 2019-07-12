Marcus (MCS) Position Has Raised by Chicago Equity Partners Llc; Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) Market Value Rose While Johnson Financial Group Has Upped Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 97.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 33,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,330 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 117,761 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 4,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.19. About 939,153 shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation to Be Honored for Exceptional Commitment to the Arts – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marcus Theatres buying Movie Tavern chain, adds first cinemas outside the Midwest – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At The Marcus Corporation’s (NYSE:MCS) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Marcus Corporation Completes Acquisition of Movie Tavern Circuit and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Marcus® Hotels & Resorts’ Properties Earn AAA Four Diamond Award® – Business Wire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 17,995 shares to 77,130 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 12,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,803 shares, and cut its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 9,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 137,763 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 39,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 30,239 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has 18,949 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 26,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Prudential Finance Incorporated accumulated 374,779 shares. 14,623 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.34M shares. 7,456 were accumulated by Pitcairn.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $68.71 million activity.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares to 35,319 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,325 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VSS).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker: Still Worth A Dip In The Cookie Jar? – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.M. Smucker Isn’t So Tasty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food stocks in retreat after McCormick earnings, Post downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.M. Smucker Looks Like A Compelling Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.M. Smucker updates guidance at CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 94,882 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 290,945 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 25,978 shares. Arrow Financial Corp reported 50 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 285 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,715 shares. Dana Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 5,079 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. The Washington-based Palouse Capital Mgmt has invested 2.58% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited holds 2,953 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 9,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.07% or 8.01 million shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 95,874 shares. The Missouri-based Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).