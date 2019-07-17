Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) as Stock Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 75,794 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 530.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $215.34. About 1.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In May 12 Wk; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 27/04/2018 – BI Nordic: Goldman Sachs is battling to contain a rare but contagious flare up of mumps on the trading floor; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: French mobile freemium game maker Voodoo raises $200M from Goldman Sachs and plans to more than double staff

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sharpspring Inc by 96,478 shares to 206,418 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.79 million for 18.28 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,729 shares. Elkhorn Partnership reported 10,390 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 1,280 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 144,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,402 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.22% or 3.45M shares. Capital Lc invested in 15,091 shares or 0.17% of the stock. First Personal Service stated it has 129 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ballentine Partners Llc accumulated 1,276 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 1,535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

