Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Share Value Declined While Pier Capital Boosted Stake by $1.26 Million; Engineers Gate Manager LP Continues to Hold Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 338.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 161,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 209,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 83,609 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 162,988 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 121,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 3,244 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pitney Bowes and Shyplite Partner to Reinvent Office Shipping in India – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTR, NUS, PBI and ENPH among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pitney Bowes, Abiomed, and AngloGold Ashanti Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes and Baron Partner to Provide Businesses with Usable Real-Time Weather Risk Data – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential owns 323,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 12,717 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 60,722 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 29,826 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company accumulated 5 shares. Adirondack Com invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 60,108 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 53,570 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 21,766 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.01% or 10,936 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 122,654 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 20,383 shares to 149,128 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 100,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,150 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MMI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.45% more from 20.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Incorporated New York has 103,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). 9,995 are owned by Alps Advsrs Inc. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 18 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,010 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 37,040 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 314,128 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 57,385 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 33,314 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 47,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 99,379 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 108,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,961 shares to 68,268 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 22,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,820 shares, and cut its stake in Cryoport Inc.

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marcus & Millichap Elevates Key Executives – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Participate at the 2019 KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.