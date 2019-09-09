Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding by $4.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Brf Sa (BRFS) Valuation Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 1.45 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Parente may leave post at bourse B3 to become BRF chairman; 23/04/2018 – CEO of Brazil’s BRF resigns; CFO to become interim head -filing; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 25/05/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 152 food plants suspended production; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS CO. COOPERATING W/ BRAZIL POLICE INVSTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL124.3M; 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EU; 27/04/2018 – BRF Board Finally Elected After Chaotic, Marathon Board Meeting; 19/04/2018 – EU bans 20 Brazilian meat plants, hits 35 pct of exports; 18/04/2018 – PARENTE MAY LEAVE POST AS CHAIRMAN OF BOURSE B3 TO POTENTIALLY BECOME CHAIRMAN AT BRF

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 93,565 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. MMI’s profit will be $19.25 million for 18.24 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

