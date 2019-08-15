Marco Investment Management Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $5.80 Million; Holder Cwm Has Upped Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH)

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 392927.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 70,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 70,745 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.05 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,212 shares. 1.17 million are held by Citigroup. 228,500 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 3,943 shares. Eastern Bancorp stated it has 67,713 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department accumulated 5,428 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 1,270 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation reported 27,970 shares. Renaissance Techs has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Garrison Bradford And Associate owns 19.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 93,653 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,073 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 14,192 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited has 55,718 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 2.67% or 11,465 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corporation reported 2,740 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,710 shares to 36,937 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,905 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 646,513 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt L P. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 419 shares. Goelzer has 48,012 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital L P, Texas-based fund reported 489,611 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel stated it has 100,000 shares. Sarasin Partners Llp has 1.67% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Teton Advsrs Inc reported 37,879 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 34,123 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 23,612 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 221 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 3,588 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 67,928 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Com Ltd stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 9,812 shares to 173,914 shares, valued at $24.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 19,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,588 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).