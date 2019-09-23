Marco Investment Management Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake By $10.20 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 41.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 194,934 shares with $14.45 million value, down from 332,814 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $68.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 511,227 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TMUS, S: CFO Carter notes @TMobile has “absolute capacity” to support the new roaming agreement with Sprint. @SievertMike adds protections are in place to make sure it doesn’t impact $TMUS user experience; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M

Marco Investment Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 33,837 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 146,079 shares with $15.09 million value, up from 112,242 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 910,934 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 6.54% above currents $80.72 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 75 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 12,157 shares. Nwi Ltd Partnership holds 720,000 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap holds 0.04% or 15,547 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 11,039 were reported by Etrade Cap Lc. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Profund Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 54,223 shares. Westwood Hldg Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,857 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 365,644 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 136,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 3,443 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 30,006 shares to 10,001 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 8,369 shares and now owns 34,080 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,313 are held by First Mercantile Company. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highvista Strategies Limited Com reported 2,700 shares. Prudential owns 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 642,168 shares. 72,390 are held by Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Td Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kistler holds 0.09% or 2,215 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 9,137 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% or 3.46M shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap owns 13,419 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Llc holds 0.4% or 51,631 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horrell Capital reported 1.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).