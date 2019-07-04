Marco Investment Management Upped By $5.80 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted By $1.95 Million Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 11,182 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock declined 14.13%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 259,232 shares with $45.36M value, up from 248,050 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $7.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 425,891 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 65.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 23,485 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 59,411 shares with $14.69M value, up from 35,926 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 137,700 shares to 353,550 valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 15,550 shares and now owns 30,850 shares. Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, May 14. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16200 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ADS in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. On Wednesday, January 23 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,500 shares. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.