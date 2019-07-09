Marco Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Stock Price Rose; As Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) Market Valuation Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 1.01M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (ERF) by 404.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 369,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Res Fd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.5 lastly. It is down 28.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03M for 35.61 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

