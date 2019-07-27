Marco Investment Management Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $473,684; As Store Cap (STOR) Share Price Rose, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Stake

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 54,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,268 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 89,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 1.24 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,504 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 23,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sei Invs accumulated 474,529 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.18% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 123,892 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 37,305 shares. Signature Est & Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 38,781 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 171,833 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.05% or 6,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 163,476 shares. 39,000 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 18.62 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 145,534 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management has 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 162,088 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 32,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,017 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Inc invested in 120,013 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,557 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 1.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sunbelt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,797 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.01% or 464 shares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 9,279 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.14M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc reported 54,523 shares. St Germain D J Co reported 0.14% stake. South State Corporation holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 76,573 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 235,179 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs Inc stated it has 5,063 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited reported 819 shares stake.