Marco Investment Management Trimmed By $342,132 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Peconic Partners Has Lifted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 724.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 144,895 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 164,895 shares with $20.99 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 625,401 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 8,146 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 127,631 shares with $5.42 million value, down from 135,777 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $240.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 11.24 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,184 shares. Axa accumulated 0.1% or 200,148 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 76 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 4.38 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Swiss National Bank has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 20 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares. California-based Guardian Trust has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,342 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.02% or 19,861 shares. 39,355 are owned by Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 557 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 27,580 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited holds 621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Llp has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Credit Suisse upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Salley And Assocs accumulated 108,393 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 76,551 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Tru holds 0.3% or 44,175 shares. Benin owns 13,146 shares. 125,943 were reported by Community And. Headinvest, Maine-based fund reported 29,960 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.36M shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt reported 99,892 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tirschwell Loewy Inc has 4,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Spc Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,695 shares. Mcrae Capital Inc has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,149 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 43,800 shares.