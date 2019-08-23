Marco Investment Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Raised by $2.55 Million; Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $5.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.25M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates 2 Goldman Sachs Liquid Reserve Plus Funds; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 4.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,584 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hyman Charles D owns 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,265 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.39M shares. Martin And Inc Tn holds 0.51% or 18,539 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 78,252 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com Inc owns 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,666 shares. Davis R M owns 344,100 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 17,151 shares. Polen Mgmt Llc has 112,398 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cls Limited Liability Corporation owns 818 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 149,743 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Nuance Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85,568 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Washington has 0.51% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares to 235,329 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Management Ltd invested 0.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co holds 730 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett Communications Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 606 shares. Swift Run Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,879 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 137,467 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,337 shares. Westend Advsr Llc reported 26 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,330 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc holds 7,236 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Limited Liability Com holds 1,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 28,614 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,585 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 589 shares stake. Eaton Vance reported 707,589 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,381 shares to 7,719 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,786 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).