Marco Investment Management Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Coty Inc. (COTY)

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 660.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 20,445 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 23,540 shares with $3.57M value, up from 3,095 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $130.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 7.88% above currents $10.53 stock price. Coty had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, August 20. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COTY in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of COTY in report on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. See Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $10.5000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $10.9000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 8,650 shares to 29,220 valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 8,685 shares and now owns 6,250 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 26.49% above currents $148.26 stock price. Salesforce.com had 17 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19000 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust accumulated 890 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,181 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Financial holds 40,634 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Crosslink, California-based fund reported 14,134 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Limited Com reported 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cim Invest Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,197 shares. Pitcairn holds 44,232 shares. Amer Asset reported 0.14% stake. Miles has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M&R Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 650 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.28M shares. Captrust Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,634 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cullinan Associates holds 0.64% or 57,740 shares in its portfolio. 185,956 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “COTY Stock Surges on Success of Gucci Lipstick Launch – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Coty Inc. Announces the Addition of Pierre Denis and Beatrice Ballini to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Hughes Fiona. Goudet Olivier had bought 50,000 shares worth $476,380 on Friday, August 30. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $325,962 was made by Singer Robert S on Friday, August 30. HARF PETER bought $12.40M worth of stock or 959,760 shares. $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Laubies Pierre.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.02M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M