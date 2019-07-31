Marco Investment Management Raised Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holding by $507,633; Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Shareholder Assetmark Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.15. About 281,250 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 1.55M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Invesco QQQ Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. trade deficit at five-month high; labor market slowing – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regional power grab attempt causes rare discord in Ethiopia coalition – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Navigant Consulting (NCI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 9,198 shares to 336,796 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds Glbl X Mlp Etf (MLPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt holds 28,135 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,413 shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 7,649 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5.99 million shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 13,524 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Personal has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,732 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 2,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Moore has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 119,418 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Llc has 4,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Merchants stated it has 1.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 15,761 are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 132,403 shares.

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hungry People Are Driving Right Past Cracker Barrel. What’s Next for the Business? – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBRL, JCP, MMM – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cracker Barrel: Isn’t That Special – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,200 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,673 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Limited Liability Com Nj holds 70,931 shares. 2,958 are owned by Alta Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 21,209 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited holds 0.01% or 30,997 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,543 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,694 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,509 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.05% stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 44,636 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 2,102 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 552 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 2,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 113 shares.