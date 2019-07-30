Marco Investment Management Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) Lifted by $345,386 as Stock Declined; Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Position in Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) as Share Value Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 28,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,203 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 59,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 4,365 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 100,408 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,400 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. On Monday, March 18 HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 2,500 shares. $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was made by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $26,668 was bought by Berger Michael L.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.24 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Ord (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 17,802 shares to 27,702 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.