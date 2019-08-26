Marco Investment Management Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $472,302; Valuation Rose; Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $6.32 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 1,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 668,255 shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.33M shares traded or 121.65% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 31,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 1,535 shares stake. Allen Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,545 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 121,600 shares. Plancorp Lc invested in 634 shares. Colony Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,066 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.55% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 893,093 shares. Shine Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.06% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 989,859 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 19,400 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 19,214 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 19,776 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd invested in 0.91% or 435,678 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 20,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Consonance Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.76% stake. 8,589 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Trexquant Invest Lp has 17,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 11,529 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability. Falcon Point Cap accumulated 78,101 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 68,348 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd reported 263,596 shares. 26,595 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 3.67M shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $212.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbv Technologies S A by 301,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).