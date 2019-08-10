Marco Investment Management Lowered Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $582,736; Saturna Capital Increases Position in Celgene (CELG)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 205,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41M, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 59,488 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40M, down from 61,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOSL, COST, KRA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 & 2019 Cost View Dull – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Loan Growth, Cost Control – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.39M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Llc invested in 1,532 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,900 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 7,297 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 9,734 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ami Asset Management has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capstone Financial Advsr holds 0.13% or 3,188 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,134 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.25% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fruth Inv accumulated 0.6% or 5,941 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 245 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 41,802 shares. Aperio Limited owns 355,838 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “J&J Submits BLA for Subcutaneous Formulation of Darzalex – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Bioworld.com and their article: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.