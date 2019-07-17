Marco Investment Management Lowered By $470,400 Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 9,800 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 42,449 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 52,249 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $203.59B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enpro Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight New Target: $74 Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv Holdings owns 406,577 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 622 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Liberty Mngmt accumulated 10,165 shares. Wms Partners Lc reported 16,817 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr owns 1.23 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division reported 306,728 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Smith Moore reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 174,919 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,716 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.07 million shares. 6,160 are held by Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Mengis Cap holds 13,708 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 211,674 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Are Wells Fargo Earnings Good Enough for Investors? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) CEO Allen Parker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 52.73 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 63,494 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,981 activity. Another trade for 75 shares valued at $4,981 was bought by Gulfo Adele M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EnPro Industries, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 26,935 shares in its portfolio. Burney Com accumulated 3,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corporation stated it has 319,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.06% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ajo Lp has 4,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & owns 44 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 3,114 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 3,167 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 234,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 16,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 21,401 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 9,667 shares.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro Industries acquired The Aseptic Group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Admiral Caldwell Recognizes Fairbanks Morse Partnership During Visit to Beloit Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.