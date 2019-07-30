Marco Investment Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.28 Million; LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,753 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 111,518 shares with $21.18M value, down from 118,271 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $964.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. See LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) latest ratings:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.06 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.76 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.