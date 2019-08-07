Marco Investment Management Lifted Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stake; Sharpspring (SHSP) Shorts Increased By 30.95%

Marco Investment Management Llc increased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) stake by 55.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 3,153 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)’s stock rose 5.66%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 8,845 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 5,692 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor now has $4.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $168.24. About 57,217 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud marketing technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.82 million. It offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and medium-sized businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its services and products through sales teams and third party resellers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Llc invested in 1,335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,389 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 1,200 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 44,636 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,714 shares in its portfolio. 19,475 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 10 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cap Mgmt Assocs owns 0.63% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.13% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc accumulated 5,692 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% or 603,293 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 2,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Maxim Group. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.