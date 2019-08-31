Marco Investment Management Increases Position in Expedia Group (EXPE); As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Commerce Bank Has Lifted Holding by $434,388

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 94.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 16,880 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 8,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,024 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things Trivago Management Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group Enters Oversold Territory (EXPE) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Allen Llc reported 24,470 shares stake. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.72% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 135,250 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cibc World Markets owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,997 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 88,793 shares. Td Asset accumulated 39,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,151 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 123 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 528,609 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 235,332 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited stated it has 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 54,442 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Joint, Anthem, Centene and UnitedHealth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,092 shares to 53,250 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,663 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).