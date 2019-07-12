Marco Investment Management Increases Holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL); V F (VFC) Market Value Rose While Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $10.11 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.39. About 558,490 shares traded or 39.95% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.15 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M worth of stock or 12,552 shares. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 8.

