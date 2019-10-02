Marco Investment Management Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $3.49 Million; GLOBAL PAYOUT (GOHE) SI Increased By 0.59%

Marco Investment Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marco Investment Management Llc acquired 33,837 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Marco Investment Management Llc holds 146,079 shares with $15.09 million value, up from 112,242 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 1.89M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees

GLOBAL PAYOUT INC (OTCMKTS:GOHE) had an increase of 0.59% in short interest. GOHE’s SI was 12.27M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.59% from 12.20M shares previously. With 8.07M avg volume, 2 days are for GLOBAL PAYOUT INC (OTCMKTS:GOHE)’s short sellers to cover GOHE’s short positions. The stock decreased 26.18% or $0.0288 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0812. About 96,126 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Global Payout, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOHE) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,619 shares. Addenda Cap owns 22,992 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 11,130 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank invested in 48,011 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 266,360 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma owns 14.00M shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1,730 shares. 2.43 million were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs has 0.53% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7.2% or 29,190 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 189,686 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 599,009 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 2,086 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 30,006 shares to 10,001 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 8,685 shares and now owns 6,250 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

