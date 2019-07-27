Marco Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.80 Million; Park West Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Echostar (SATS) by $9.54 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 264,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 167,262 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,000 shares to 59,673 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares to 576,290 shares, valued at $43.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN).

