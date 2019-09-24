Marco Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) as Stock Declined; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Holds Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 82,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, up from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.32. About 563,314 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 148.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 20,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 3.54M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 22,400 shares to 148,813 shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,390 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,726 were reported by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. 5,018 are held by L & S Advsr Inc. Logan Management owns 158,499 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 273,946 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Liability Il reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 65,987 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 5.51 million shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.07% or 1,025 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 38,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 93,514 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2,158 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Ltd Llc. Oakbrook Investments Limited invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 245,800 shares or 4.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk to buy Genscape in $364M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 7,420 shares. Snow Management LP holds 2.8% or 985,752 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 8,444 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv owns 3,713 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp invested 0.21% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 6,850 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 75,057 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 22,954 shares. Natixis has 260,977 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.26% or 824,699 shares in its portfolio. Regions stated it has 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 13,352 shares stake.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,045 shares to 2,004 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,431 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.