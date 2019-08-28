Marco Investment Management Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.55 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Increased Its Stake

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Total Shareholders’ Equity $83.58 Billion; 13/03/2018 – REVA Announces Recapitalization in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital Ltd has 13,108 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 7,960 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 11,003 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 25,100 are held by Rbf Ltd Liability Com. 66,133 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Value Advisers Ltd holds 752,322 shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 110,443 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Provise Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Prns Limited Company invested in 50,760 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,330 shares. Barr E S & has 3.74% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Ltd Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 2,341 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 6,611 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.10 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,101 shares to 75,544 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,390 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

