Marco Investment Management Has Upped Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $2.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Sanders Capital Stake In Halliburton Co (HAL) Was Has Boosted

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after dispute over tariffs; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 23.16 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747.98M, up from 21.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,408 shares to 59,488 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,520 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

