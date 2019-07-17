Marco Investment Management Has Upped Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $345,386 as Market Value Declined; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Value Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered by $1.68 Million Its Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.62 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 20.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 43.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 50.01M shares traded or 794.80% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 1.20M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.57% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fernwood Inv Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Suntrust Banks stated it has 10,009 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kepos Lp, a New York-based fund reported 11,401 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 6,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 103,255 shares or 0.13% of the stock. South State reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,820 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,697 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 9,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,900 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,400 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,049 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).