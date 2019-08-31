Marco Investment Management Has Upped Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stake by $507,633; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding Has Increased by Prudential Financial Inc

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 656.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 136,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 156,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 20,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 103,661 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Finl Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) by 18,586 shares to 29,433 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 29,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,181 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 518,072 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 36,355 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 206,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 342,502 are owned by State Street. Qs Invsts Ltd Co owns 11,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 7,658 shares. 116,528 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Strs Ohio reported 37,007 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Vanguard reported 1.12M shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 121,942 shares. Parkside Finance Bank has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,141 shares to 14,174 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,544 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Point72 Asset LP accumulated 19,094 shares. American Century Incorporated owns 8,301 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 44,320 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 1,488 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Willis Invest Counsel invested in 1.31% or 117,900 shares. Pnc Financial Gru invested in 0% or 4,543 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 21,265 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 64,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

