Marco Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $502,425 as Shares Rose; Mackenzie Financial Increases Stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 60.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332,000, down from 5,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 778,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.99 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 795,029 shares traded or 82.04% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,982 shares to 9,923 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

