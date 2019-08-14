Marco Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding as Stock Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 121.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 63,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 115,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 52,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 15.16 million shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 11,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 54,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 65,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 10.10 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO REAFFIRMS EXPECTS AN INCREASE AGAIN IN 2019 SALES, ADJ EBITDA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18,106 shares to 15 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

