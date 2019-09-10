Marco Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Position by $440,200; Market Value Rose; As Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stock Value Declined, Masters Capital Management Raised by $15.49 Million Its Position

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.28M shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 11/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE’S ANALYST IVY Jl ASSUMES COVERAGE OF ZTO EXPRESS ZTO.N , BEST INC BSTI.N , YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO LTD 600233.SS; 06/03/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZLq.L : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $39; 18/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Seeks Larger Share of Burgeoning Debt Swaps Market; 21/05/2018 – Covered Bond Sales Up 2.8% in 2018, Credit Suisse Leads; 08/05/2018 – CAPITA PLC CPI.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 203P FROM 187P; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CFO CSGN.S SAYS INTEND TO DELIVER 800 MLN SFR OF FURTHER SAVINGS IN 2018, PUTTING BANK ON TRACK TO REACH COST CUT GOALS; 10/05/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Santangelo Says IPOs Have Been Well Absorbed in the Market (Video); 11/04/2018 – FLOW TRADERS NV FLOW.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 36.50 FROM EUR 21; 15/03/2018 – CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS CDLT.Sl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO S$1.84 FROM S$1.70; RATING OUTPERFORM

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 3.24M shares traded or 133.58% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Lc reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 0.03% stake. Dorsey Wright And Associate has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 430 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.14M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Inv House Lc invested in 193,122 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jackson Wealth reported 24,616 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.23% stake. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares. Yhb Invest holds 0.88% or 78,840 shares. Copeland Ltd Com accumulated 186,833 shares. Carderock Cap holds 2.15% or 73,935 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 107,410 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $158.43M for 30.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).