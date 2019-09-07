Marco Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.80 Million as Shares Rose; Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Market Valuation Declined While Fernwood Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $378,042

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.08 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2017 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edited Transcript of GLNG earnings conference call or presentation 21-May-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Rise And Fall Of The Cool Pool: What It Means To LNG Shipping – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

